It would be so easy to jump in and add another voice to the “Fire Freddie” chorus that has been singing the same chorus since the beginning of Browns 2-6. This chorus got louder after the Browns lost 20–13 to Pittsburgh after the 10–0 lead.

But I’m not in this choir.

The Browns will face the Ravens 6-8 at the FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22nd. The record should no doubt be better, but team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and general manager John Dorsey should resist the pressure to fire Freddie Kitchens after one season.

The 1978 NFL went on a 16-game schedule. Only four times in those 41 years has a head coach who won six or more games in his first year fired after a season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Jets fired Pete Carroll after a 6:10 victory in 1994. Ray Rhodes was released by the Packers in 1999 after an 8:10 success. Marty Schottenheimer was released in 2001 after an 8: 8 win with the Redskins and Hue Jackson after an 8: 1 win -8 with Oakland in 2011.

Let’s take a look at what each of these teams did before and after the one-and-do season: the jets were 8-8 in 1993 and 3-13 in 1995. The Packers were 11-5 (Mike Holmgren’s last) season in Green Bay in 1998 and 9-7 in 2000. The Reskins were 8-8 a year before Schottenheimer coached them and 7-9 in 2002. The Raiders were 8 -8 in 2010 and 4-12 in the year after Jackson’s release. Of the four, Green Bay was the only team that improved after the change of coach – by one game. The other three teams went backwards.

Carroll later went 28-23 as head coach of the Patriots from 1997-99. He won two Associated Press National Championships as head coach of the USC. He is 109-63-1 as a Seattle head coach. He took the Seahawks twice to the Super Bowl and won once.

While Carroll took advantage of his later opportunities as head coach, Jackson was a disaster. He was 3-36-1 with the Browns. Before being released in mid-2018.

Defense coordinator Gregg Williams was promoted to head coach when Jackson was released, and Kitchens was promoted from back coach to offensive coordinator. On January 9, 2019, Kitchens was appointed head coach.

The 2019 Browns didn’t mix well on the offensive. Defense was plagued by injuries and Myles Garrett has been suspended for the last six games for beating Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s helmet.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s regression is the biggest puzzle of the season. Dorsey has to determine how much guilt Kitchens deserves for this while he ponders Kitchens’ fate. Dorsey shouldn’t forget how well Kitchens and Mayfield have worked together in the last eight games of 2018.

I argue the biggest problem with the Browns offensive is offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who’s first-year quarterback coach Ryan Lindley and Kitchens don’t mesh. A first-year head coach, a first-year quarterback, and an offensive coordinator with whom Kitchens had never worked before working with a second-year quarterback was doomed from the start.

The Browns’ offensive was not a disaster. But it wasn’t a smooth process either. The same five starters were never together for more than four weeks in a row this season because they were injured and Greg Robinson remained on the pitch against left-wingers.

Stories that apparently had no basis of truth poisoned the water. Odell Beckham Jr. says he wants to stay with the Browns despite the reports that emerged earlier this month.

This was definitely a learning season for kitchens. He should be able to grow into the job even though the expectations were as high as they were.

“There’s always something to do,” said Kitchens when asked about the difference between an assistant coach and a head coach. “It can be in the field, outside the field. It could be anything. There is always something to do. I’ve always heard that, but I haven’t understood the scale until now or during the year, and not only during the season – even out of season. In general, you are always dealing with something. “

A less strenuous training camp could take place in the kitchens next summer. He would probably never wear a “Pittsburgh started it” t-shirt again, although the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh two days later on December 1, fans thought it was the coolest fashion statement a Browns made Boss trainer had ever given up.

The Browns coaching team cannot remain the status quo. But the changes should be made to the kitchen staff. Dorsey and the Haslams don’t have to start at the top.

