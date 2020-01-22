advertisement

“His guitar choices have helped so many people succeed as they can play,” said Patricia Napier, daughter of Fred Kelly.

When he couldn’t find a guitar choice he liked, Fred Kelly made his own.

Finally, artists like Led Zeppelin and Charlie Daniels wanted it too.

Fred Kelly died last week at the age of 86.

However, it leaves a lasting legacy.

“He is very talented. Her love for music made the whole family love music, ”said Napier.

Napier says that she remembers her childhood surrounded by music.

“Watching my father play. He used to take us to some of his concerts when we were little, ”said Napier.

His father, Fred Kelly, was an exceptional guitarist who couldn’t find the right choice.

“He was so frustrated about it that he started to think I was going to make one,” said Napier.

So in 1978, he did.

“I remember seeing it happen,” said Napier. “It started from there and he started to do more and more.”

She says he always wanted to create something different that ultimately led to his award-winning work.

“He always wanted to improve the product and so many guitarists have so many different needs and styles,” said Napier.

From rock legends like Led Zeppelin to classic country artists like Charlie Daniels and Chet Atkins, Fred Kelly Picks has earned a good reputation.

Ralph Dandy started working for Fred Kelly Picks about 10 years ago.

“He found out that I had retired early from the post office and wanted to know if I wanted to work for him a few hours a week,” said Dandy. “And then it turned into 30 hours a week.”

He says it was the family atmosphere and Fred himself who brought him back.

“He was very kind, considerate and warm and patient, explaining how everything worked,” said Dandy.

The family says they have no plans to stop what their father started.

“We believe in this product as my father did,” said Napier.

