Amanda Kopel has promised to continue hitting the drum for a program of dogs with dementia that was in danger of being scrapped.

Activist Frank’s Law of Kirriemuir said she believed the man’s best friend would have helped her late husband Frank tremendously in his own fight against the disease.

Amanda Kopel denounces Nicola Sturgeon over claims that Frank’s law “fails people it was supposed to help”

Dementia Dog is managed in collaboration between the charities Alzheimer Scotland and Dogs for Good and is the first initiative of its kind in the world to combine specialized dementia services with the supply of highly qualified assistance dogs.

The project involved people with dementia across Scotland, including families in Tayside, but was threatened in August before being saved by a £ 50,000 fundraiser.

Amanda Kopel in Tannadice.

Ms. Kopel said she wanted to do everything she could to publicize the project to ensure that it continues to receive money to continue it.

“I know that if it had been possible, Frankie and I would have benefited so much from having one of the dogs, and even if it was not possible, I hope someone else, wherever he either in Scotland will experience the joy these wonderful dogs can do to help them along the dementia journey, ”she said.

“I was thrilled to have been invited to the Broughty Ferry Dogs Christmas event last month at Broughty Ferry, where I met another of the eight dogs that help people with dementia.

“It was both very interesting and also very touching to hear from the various caregivers what help they brought to their loved ones and to themselves on the path to dementia.”

Frank and Amanda Kopel.

It takes £ 25,000 to train a dog and Mrs. Kopel gave a check for £ 1,500 to the project after a successful quiz night in Dundee.

Dundee’s Snug Bar, which includes the Frank Kopel lounge, hosted a quiz and auction that included souvenirs of Frank Kopel’s Dundee United days.

Ms. Kopel suggested that the Dementia Dog project should be the recipient of the money that was made from the evening, which she described as an exceptional success.

“I want to thank Lisa and her team at The Snug, everyone who donated items for the auction and the draw, and everyone who came to the quiz party to make it such a success.” , who helped raise funds for such a wonderful project. and awareness of the help that is available if dementia knocks on someone’s door, regardless of age, ”she added.

Henry Simmons, CEO of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “There are few families in Scotland who do not live with dementia.

“We need new and innovative approaches to support them.

“The Dementia Dog project is a fantastic example of collaboration and pioneering work to develop different types of support for people with dementia and we are delighted to continue along this path.”

Ms. Kopel led the Frank’s Law campaign, supported by The Courier, to cut healthcare costs for those under 65 with debilitating conditions after the death of her husband – the legend of Dundee United Frank – in 2014 after a battle against Madness.

