Frankfurt have lost only two home games in the Bundesliga this season. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Commerzbank Arena, Frankfurt

Friday, 07-02-2020 @ 22:30

Ref: Manuel Grafe

Eintracht Frankfurt have seen the two teams score in six of their last eight Bundesliga games. Augsburg have seen the two teams score in six of their last eight Bundesliga matches. The Eintracht have scored exactly two goals in each of their last three home games in the Bundesliga. Augsburg scored exactly one goal in six of their 10 Bundesliga games this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Augsburg this Friday in the German Bundesliga. Eintracht, 11th, will try to overtake Augsburg, 10th, in Friday’s game. Only one point separates these two teams before Friday’s game.

The recent form of Eintracht will give them encouragement before the match on Friday. They will also be reassured by their impressive home record in a match against an Augsburg team that has struggled away from home this season.

Augsburg have won only two of their 10 away games in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, they have lost five of their 10 games away from the Bundesliga. In addition to this, Augsburg has also lost three of its last four Bundesliga games. This includes the last two away games from the Bundesliga.

The Eintracht home record contrasts with the record outside Augsburg this season. While Augsburg have won just two away games, Eintracht have lost only two of their 10 home games in the Bundesliga.

In addition, the Eintracht have also won five of their home games in the Bundesliga 10 this season.

Eintracht are undefeated in each of their last four games in all competitions. They have won three of their last four competitive games. Three of their last four competitive games have been in the Bundesliga, while the other has been their recent midweek match against RB Leipzig at DFB Pokal, which they have also won. They hope to continue this impressive form this Friday.

Recently, Eintracht Frankfurt experienced an impressive form of goals scored at home. They have scored 21 goals in their 10 home games in the Bundesliga this season.

Only the current top four, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Borrusia Monchengladbach, have scored more goals at home than Eintracht at present.

In addition, the Eintracht have failed to score in a single of their 10 Bundesliga home games this season. They have also failed to score in just one of their last eight Bundesliga games, home or away.

Augsburg has not been particularly strong in the rear in recent weeks. Their lack of defensive strength will also give Eintracht confidence in Friday’s game. Augsburg has kept just one blank sheet in its last eight Bundesliga matches. They also only kept two clean sheets in their 10 away Bundesliga games this season.

The other Bundesliga matches this weekend

Saturday, 08-02-2020

-Wolfsburg vs Dusseldorf @ 5.30pm

-Bremen vs Union Berlin at 5.30 p.m.

-Hertha Berlin vs Mainz at 5.30 p.m.

-Freigburg vs Hoffenheim @ 5:30 p.m.

-Schalke vs Paderbon @ 5.30pm

-Leverkusen vs Dortmund at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-Monchengladbach vs Cologne at 5.30 p.m.

-Bayern vs Leipzig at 8 p.m.

