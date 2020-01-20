advertisement

After learning about the wildfires in Australia, sixth-grade students Olivia and Addison wanted to make a difference. So they asked a few friends for help and started a fundraiser called “Koins for Koalas”.

“It was really scary because it was mostly videos of koalas wearing special gloves because they were so burnt,” says Paige Miller.

Paige, as well as her classmates from Frankfort-Elberta primary school, Olivia, Addison and Ella did not like what they saw happening on the other side of the world.

Ella said, “I thought it was very traumatic and it was scary because I have never seen anything like this happen to animals.”

So they found a way to help save the koalas from extinction.

Paige says, “I think it will help others realize how important it is, that every penny counts.”

They placed a coin jar in each class of their school, encouraging their classmates to donate their spare change.

Addison says, “We have done quite well, I saw like Mrs. Hammon’s class, they have a lot of rooms.”

Olivia says, “Once the little kids are in sixth grade or older, they take it and help people anywhere.”

All money will be donated to Koala Hospital in Australia to help rescue and provide emergency care to injured koalas.

Frankfort-Elberta Elementary School Director Anne Gwaltney said, “I am so impressed with them, first of all they think outside of themselves, what we want for our students, but the something else is that they were so organized and so passionate about what they wanted to do. “

Ella says, “It’s something we thought would be just a little little thing, but everyone takes it so well and responsibly.”

Young leaders, inspiring others to help make the world a better place.

Olivia says, “I think it’s important because the Koalas have a chance to disappear and we just want to help them so that they don’t disappear.”

The school even organized a fun competition between the classrooms. Last week, the school raised more than $ 1,000.

