Isn’t it possible to call plays that keep viable candidates from doing the job?

It is rather strange that offensive coordinator candidates seem to fall by the wayside in looking for the eagles.

In the past few days alone, four potential candidates have chosen to stay with their current teams after reports that the Eagles have shown interest.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday night that former Washington head coach Jay Gruden has been named offensive Jacksonville coordinator.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Mike Kafka, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback coach, was no longer a candidate for the job. At the weekend, Southern Cal’s quarterback coach Graham Harrell decided to stay with USC.

The Ravens previously announced that their quarterback coach, James Urban, is also returning.

In addition, potential candidates such as former Cowboy head coach Jason Garrett (Giants), John DeFilippo (Chicago Bears QB trainer) and Pat Shurmur (Denver Broncos) have taken on jobs elsewhere.

It is unclear whether the eagles were interested in any of them.

That leaves two questions unanswered: Is the Eagles job so unattractive considering that head coach Doug Pederson calls it? And is he ready to give up these duties?

That would be difficult to fathom. Sure, every offensive coordinator would love to call games, but that doesn’t prevent anyone from becoming head coach. Frank Reich, for example, was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in Pederson’s first two seasons. This included the 2017 Super Bowl season.

Reich never called plays. Still, he was hired a week after the Super Bowl to head the Indianapolis Colts.

Second, are the Eagles waiting for a potential candidate whose team is in the Super Bowl? That is certainly possible.

We already know that Kafka is not coming. And it’s highly unlikely that the boss’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, will even consider doing a parallel job if he wants to become head coach. In addition, head coach Andy Reid can and would prevent the Eagles from interviewing Bieniemy.

As for the 49ers, the Eagles may be interested in overtaking game coordinator Mike LaFleur (the 49ers have no offensive coordinator).

The Eagles can interview candidates on Super Bowl teams this week, but won’t hire until after the game on February 2.

Who’s leaving Well, unless there’s a college candidate the Eagles are looking at, it seems there are only a few left.

Jim Caldwell

If the Eagles are looking for someone based on experience, Caldwell is for you. He worked for the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2011 in various roles, including as quarterback coach and head coach during Peyton Manning’s Prime.

He also was with Joe Flacco in his prime in 2012-13 at the Baltimore Ravens, which included a Super Bowl win.

He also served as the head coach of the Detroit Lions and helped develop quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But Caldwell is 65 years old and he said goodbye to the Dolphins last summer for health reasons after being hired as a quarterback coach. ESPN reported that Caldwell wants to train again and that he will not return to the Dolphins.

If the offensive coordinator’s idea was to get the best out of quarterback Carson Wentz, Caldwell would certainly be a strong candidate.

Duce Staley

No one in the Eagles team knows the offense better than Staley, who was a star for the Eagles from 1996 to 2003 before becoming a coach. Staley has been the running backs coach for seven seasons.

The question is how well Staley can handle the passing game. On the other hand, it’s hard to know if he doesn’t get the chance he definitely deserves. Staley was interviewed for the job in 2018, but was handed over to the recently released Mike Groh.

Staley might choose to go ahead if he gets passed again.

College coach

If the Eagles watched Harrell, USC’s 34-year-old quarterback coach, they might have identified other potential college candidates.

But that could be a difficult situation because the Eagles may want someone who is familiar with the pro game and can get the most out of Wentz.

