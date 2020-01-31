advertisement

LOS ANGELES – There are days when Frank Vogel is still in shock.

Kobe Bryant is gone. He knows it’s true, but he doesn’t want to believe it. Or the sheer size of this idea seems impossible to understand.

advertisement

“You wake up in the morning and say,” I can’t believe this happened, “he said.

But the trainer who is supposed to guide the Lakers through some of the franchise’s darkest days has been stoic in the days since the death of Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in the Sunday helicopter crash. Until Friday, Vogel was the only member of the Lakers to answer questions from the media in public.

Behind closed doors, Vogel said, the Lakers had found strength in their team loyalty. From a Tuesday lunch where they shared their favorite stories about Kobe to a Friday shootaround to prepare for the Trail Blazer, Vogel said his team was closer than ever.

However, mental health awareness was an important part of the week. Vogel also cited the work of the team’s consultants and therapists, who had helped players and staff through the trauma of the experience. It has also led him to monitor his players’ mental health more closely.

“Many check-ins,” how are you, how are you feeling, how was your day like yesterday, how was your night like last night, “said Vogel.” Many people just try to get through and feel like the rest of the World, but probably more difficult, and ready to go back to work. ”

Before an emotional speech before the game, LeBron hadn’t spoken to James at all. But the world had gotten a glimpse of his reactions on social media. James got a snake tattoo in honor of Bryant during the week and he had posted several pictures and clips of him and Bryant together.

Vogel said James had had a huge impact on the rest of the team.

“I think it’s really a tower of strength for all of us,” he said. “He was a great leader for us in this difficult time, both by example and as a leader, and we are following his example.” And he was great this week and I’m sure he’ll be great tonight. ”

ALL STAR GAME FOR KOBE AND GIANNA BRYANT

In addition to the game format change announced on Thursday, Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be honored with their jerseys at the upcoming NBA All Star game in Chicago.

The NBA announced on Friday that the LeBron players in honor of Gianna would be number 2 and the Giannis players in honor of Kobe would be number 24. The numbers correspond to the respective jersey numbers – Kobe with the Lakers and Gianna with their youth team.

Both teams will also wear a nine-star patch for each victim of the Sunday accident in Calabasas. The other all-star events, including the Rising Stars Challenge and the Dunk Contest, will include jerseys with patches # 2 or # 24 surrounded by nine stars.

The all-star game is already recognizing Bryant by changing the rating format for the game itself, in which teams will score 24 points in the last quarter.

advertisement