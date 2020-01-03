Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will all take on this year’s Coachella heading, Goldenvoice said on Thursday evening.
Rage Against the Machine has been inactive since a July 2011 show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The band announced that they will reunite and perform at the event last year. This happened in an Instagram post that also announced several other shows in the southwest. The band merged back to Coachella in 2007 and played the opening event in 1999.
Ocean performed in one of the smaller tents at the festival in 2012, and Scott performed on the outdoor theater stage in 2017.
Also read: Coachella 2020 lineup is fully booked, says the founder
Calvin Harris, headliner 2016, will perform on Friday evening.
Other artists include Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Hengst, Flume and Run the Jewels. Lil Nas X, rapper on Old Town Road, will top the charts, as will composer Danny Elfman, Rex Orange County, Big Sean and many others.
The 21st edition of Coachella will take place on the weekend of April 10th to 12th and 17th to 19th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Also read: Coachella 2020 festival dates announced
Check out the full list below:
Weekend 1 is sold out ???? Register for pre-sale on weekend 2 at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday, January 6th. At 12 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P
– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
And in alphabetical order:
(Sandy) Alex G
100 gecs
21 Savage
88rising’s Double Happiness
Adam Port
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
Amyl and the sniffers
anitta
ANNA
Anna Calvi
Ari Lennox
Aya Nakamura
BadBadNotGood
Banda MS
beabadoobee
beach bunny
Goons Beach
Bedouin
Big Sean
Big wild
BIG BANG
Bishop Briggs
black midi
Black cougars
Black coffee
BROCK HAMPTON
Calvin Harris
caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cashmere cat
Channel Tres
Charli XCX
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City girl
Code orange
Conan Gray
crumb
Cuco
DaBaby
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Denzel curry
Detlef
disclosure
Dixon
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
ela minus
Ellen Allien
Emo Nite
Emotional oranges
Epic high
Erick Morillo
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
FKA branches
Floating points
Flume
Fontaines D.C.
Frank Ocean
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Friendly fire
GG Magree
Girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
Griz
Guy Laliberté
Hatsune Miku
Hayden James
Hot chip
NEUTRAL
Inner wave
J.I.D.
Jai Wolf
Jayda G
Jessie Reyez
Joji
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Kyle Watson
Kynda Black
L’Impératrice
Lana Del Rey
Lane 8
Lauren Daigle
Ленинград (Leningrad)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Uzi Vert
Lost kings
Louis the child
Luttrell
Made on
Malaa
Mannequin pussy
Mariah the scientist
marina
Masego
Matoma
Megan Thee stallion
melé
MIKA
Monolink
Mura Masa
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
No name
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
ONYVAA
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Pink Sweat $
Princess Nokia
PUPPY
Anger against the machine
Raveena
Rex Orange County
Rich Brian
Roddy Ricch
Run the jewels
Sahar Z
Sama
Sampa the Great
Sara Landry
Sasha Sloan
Satori
SebastiAn
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Skegss
SLANDER
Sleaford Mods
slowly thai
smail
Steve Lacy
Summer walker
Swae Lee
Tchami
test pilot
The chats
The comet is coming
The HU
The Martinez brothers
The murder capital
The regret
Thom Yorke | The modern boxes of tomorrow
Tiga
TNGHT
Tokimonsta
Travis Scott
Viagra Boys
VNSSA
Weyes blood
whipped cream
Yaeji
YBN Cordae
YUNGBLUD