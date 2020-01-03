advertisement

Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will all take on this year’s Coachella heading, Goldenvoice said on Thursday evening.

Rage Against the Machine has been inactive since a July 2011 show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The band announced that they will reunite and perform at the event last year. This happened in an Instagram post that also announced several other shows in the southwest. The band merged back to Coachella in 2007 and played the opening event in 1999.

Ocean performed in one of the smaller tents at the festival in 2012, and Scott performed on the outdoor theater stage in 2017.

Calvin Harris, headliner 2016, will perform on Friday evening.

Other artists include Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Hengst, Flume and Run the Jewels. Lil Nas X, rapper on Old Town Road, will top the charts, as will composer Danny Elfman, Rex Orange County, Big Sean and many others.

The 21st edition of Coachella will take place on the weekend of April 10th to 12th and 17th to 19th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Check out the full list below:

Weekend 1 is sold out ???? Register for pre-sale on weekend 2 at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday, January 6th. At 12 p.m. PT

– Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

And in alphabetical order:

(Sandy) Alex G

100 gecs

21 Savage

88rising’s Double Happiness

Adam Port

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

Amyl and the sniffers

anitta

ANNA

Anna Calvi

Ari Lennox

Aya Nakamura

BadBadNotGood

Banda MS

beabadoobee

beach bunny

Goons Beach

Bedouin

Big Sean

Big wild

BIG BANG

Bishop Briggs

black midi

Black cougars

Black coffee

BROCK HAMPTON

Calvin Harris

caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cashmere cat

Channel Tres

Charli XCX

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City girl

Code orange

Conan Gray

crumb

Cuco

DaBaby

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Denzel curry

Detlef

disclosure

Dixon

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

ela minus

Ellen Allien

Emo Nite

Emotional oranges

Epic high

Erick Morillo

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

FKA branches

Floating points

Flume

Fontaines D.C.

Frank Ocean

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Friendly fire

GG Magree

Girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

Griz

Guy Laliberté

Hatsune Miku

Hayden James

Hot chip

NEUTRAL

Inner wave

J.I.D.

Jai Wolf

Jayda G

Jessie Reyez

Joji

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyle Watson

Kynda Black

L’Impératrice

Lana Del Rey

Lane 8

Lauren Daigle

Ленинград (Leningrad)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lil Uzi Vert

Lost kings

Louis the child

Luttrell

Made on

Malaa

Mannequin pussy

Mariah the scientist

marina

Masego

Matoma

Megan Thee stallion

melé

MIKA

Monolink

Mura Masa

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

No name

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

ONYVAA

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Pink Sweat $

Princess Nokia

PUPPY

Anger against the machine

Raveena

Rex Orange County

Rich Brian

Roddy Ricch

Run the jewels

Sahar Z

Sama

Sampa the Great

Sara Landry

Sasha Sloan

Satori

SebastiAn

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Skegss

SLANDER

Sleaford Mods

slowly thai

smail

Steve Lacy

Summer walker

Swae Lee

Tchami

test pilot

The chats

The comet is coming

The HU

The Martinez brothers

The murder capital

The regret

Thom Yorke | The modern boxes of tomorrow

Tiga

TNGHT

Tokimonsta

Travis Scott

Viagra Boys

VNSSA

Weyes blood

whipped cream

Yaeji

YBN Cordae

YUNGBLUD

