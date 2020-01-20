advertisement

There are some constants in the modern music industry. Kanye West will postpone albums. Imagine Dragons is on its way to becoming the 2020 answer to Nickelback. Tyler, the creator, will continue to create characters. And Frank Ocean will remain the company’s puzzling numbers forever.

Ocean’s contributions to the musical landscape are usually transmitted in the form of a drop that is timed whenever it suits his mood. It’s a refreshing approach to a genre of music that is generally saturated with releases of thoughtless, commercialized music. For this reason, his two albums have become the most thoughtful, contextual and complex pieces of the decade.

Outside of music, Ocean remains a trendsetter without really trying. As one of the first open LBGTQI + figures in the hip-hop industry, he breaks new ground in his music by opening up to the struggles of bisexuality in a macho-dominated, often socially conservative world.

The influence of Ocean as a creative writer has meant that its influence has also grown in the fashion world. He is a regular at the Met Gala and the new face of Prada’s latest campaign. He has been one of the quiet taste makers of the past decade.

And yet Frank Ocean remains thoroughly Frank Ocean, forever on the edge of the limelight and always ready to surprise in a welcome new way, be it with a single, an interview, or a episode of his radio show. Now he has revived the Blonded name in a brand new merch drop.

View this post on Instagram

BLONDED.co

A post shared by Frank (@blonded) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:26 am PST

advertisement

The collection is a smaller capsule with the classic blonded branding and covers everything from cell phone cases worth USD 30 to hoodies and sweatpants in loose fits and bright colors. Royal blue is heavily represented in the pieces, while dark teal and black options are offered in clothing for a more understated look.

Both silk boxers and blonde socks are available for a cozy atmosphere.

As slow as the drip of ocean content may be, 2020 should be a big year for the singer-songwriter. According to an interview he did with the magazine W, Ocean was working on new material that was inspired by his own words: “Detroit, Chicago, Techno, House, French Electronic”, through working with everyone, from the producer Sango up to French house titans, showing justice. He also booked a headline slot with Coachella, while a book courtesy of Warner Chappell might be on the way.

You can purchase the entire range (or whatever is left of it) on the Ocean’s Blonded website.

advertisement