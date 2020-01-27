advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – Today’s South Carolina chief basketball coach, Frank Martin, spoke to the media and opened his press conference by sharing his thoughts on the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

While Martin never had a chance to meet Bryant, he was always and an admirer of the tough competitor who was Bryant and the indelible brand he left on the basketball game.

“Kobe is one of the great teammates,” said Martin. “Great teammates are not the nice guys. Good teammates raise everyone up and take responsibility for the good and bad days. We need more teammates like Kobe Bryant in today’s society.”

Martin subsequently praised Bryant’s work and legacy in court.

“The level of competitiveness he had to encourage people to play was now used for life,” said Martin. “It’s about influencing people positively, to make them do more and give them hope. People who do what he did, we need more of this in the world.”

