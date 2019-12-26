advertisement

Chelsea chief coach Frank Lampard has not had the luxury of signing the players he wants in his new position as a Blues coach since he was disabled this summer as a result of a transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA’s global governing body. :

Blue was banned from the two windows, but they were able to avoid those difficulties thanks to the Arbitration Court (CAS), which lowered their ban on a single window already served this summer, meaning Chelsea and Frank Lemp. they are capable. players to sign freely from January.

According to the Daily Express, Frank Lampard is set to complete his first signing during the January transfer window, which will allow him to play for Timo Werner, who plays his club football for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

advertisement

Timo Werner scored goals that pushed RB Leipzig to the top of the German Bundesliga table during the winter break.

At the top of the German Bundesliga table, Leipzig have a two-point advantage over Borussia Moenschengladbach.

During this time in the German Bundesliga Timo Werner has scored 18 goals for RB Leipzig.

The post Frank Lampard already knows his first signature 2020 first appeared on Thewistle.

advertisement