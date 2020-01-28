advertisement

The two were linked together because the 1996 NBA draft was a lottery

Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson will always be closely related since they were both selected in the 1996 NBA draft, prodigies who changed the NBA in their own way.

The 76ers opted for first place overall at Iverson. Iverson played in Georgetown under coach John Thompson. Bryant was 13th from Charlotte, who then traded him to the Lakers. Bryant had just graduated from Lower Merion High School and was heavily criticized for skipping college because he wasn’t a big man.

Iverson, unlike anyone else the NBA had seen before, was a 3-meter guard who fearlessly challenged players one foot taller than him, who committed to convention and pretty much everything else, especially practicing.

Bryant, unlike anyone else the NBA had seen before, was also a fearless, relentless gambler and worker who never settled for less than excellence – both by himself and by his teammates.

Iverson also had these characteristics. But Iverson also celebrated as hard as he played, which he stated on Monday in his statement about Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“It is a memory of him that I can think about incessantly,” wrote Iverson. “It was our rookie season and my first trip to LA for a game against the Lakers. (Bryant) came to my hotel, picked me up and took me to a restaurant. When we got back (and) asked before he left he me, ‘What are you doing tonight?’

“My answer was: ‘I’m going to the club. What are you going to do?’ He said, “I’m going to the gym. He always was, a real student of basketball and the game of life.”

Remember Bryant was only 18 this season.

But don’t confuse Iverson’s statement that he wasn’t just that competitive. Return to the 2001 NBA final when Bryant upset Sixers fans by saying before the show that he wanted to “cut their hearts”.

How dare Bryant disrespect his hometown team that his father had played a generation before? For this reason, Bryant was relentlessly booed by Sixers fans every time he returned to Philly to play against the 76ers.

That is, until his last game against the 76ers in Philadelphia in 2015.

Bryant ultimately cut out the hearts of the 76s in this 2001 championship series, but not before Iverson did it first. In Game 1, Iverson scored 48 points, almost half of the total Sixers that night.

This included Iverson crossing a fallen Tyronn Lue in the last minute of extra time at Staples Center after he released the shot from the corner.

But I’d rather watch a game almost 10 years ago until the day Bryant died on January 29, 2010. It was an otherwise meaningless game. The Sixers were between 15 and 30 years old, and Iverson was 34 years old and no longer the explosive player of his heyday.

Iverson had been fired from Memphis earlier in the season, and the Sixers had signed him on a few months later, mainly as an advertising stunt to get life – not to mention fans – into a moribund franchise.

The Lakers were well on their way to a second consecutive NBA championship behind Bryant, who was 31 years old and dominant, along with Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom, Metta World Peace and Andrew Bynum.

At halftime, however, Iverson and Bryant only had two points each, and the Lakers led at nine before a sleepy, sold-out crowd.

Everything changed in the second half.

“It felt like 2001 again,” said Bryant after the game. “It was like back then.”

It was easy to understand why.

Bryant scored six of the Lakers’ first eight points in the third quarter, giving Los Angeles a 16 point lead. The Lakers were still 12 minutes ahead. Suddenly Iverson dropped a 3-pointer, then another, then a 3-point game, followed by a driving layup for 11 direct 76s, all in a 2 minute period.

Unsurpassed, Bryant followed with 12 direct Lakers points and reduced the Lakers lead to 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Iverson replied with four points in a row and brought the 76s back to six in just under eight minutes.

The crowd was on their feet and noticed that there was a classic showdown between two NBA legends.

Then Bryant started covering Iverson, and the Sixers never got closer. Iverson only scored two more points. Bryant ended the tournament with 24 points and Iverson with 23 points in the 99-91 victory of the Lakers.

“It was fun,” said Bryant when asked why he chose to protect Iverson. “He got hot and the crowd stepped behind him. I thought it would be a fun challenge to walk up to him and protect him and give people what they want.”

Bryant gave people what they wanted and more. Iverson did the last time they got the best out of each other.

Iverson played the rest of the season in just four more games and never got close again that night when he was the player of his youth. He was up against a player who was just as wild and fearless.

“There is something we can all learn from my brother’s Mamba mentality and lifestyle,” Iverson wrote in his statement. “He will always have my respect as a competitor, a friend, a brother.”

Martin Frank writes for the Delaware News Journal

