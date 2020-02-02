advertisement

France 24 England 17

When Eddie Jones recently spoke about England wanting to become the largest team in the world, it wasn’t the starting point he had in mind. For the first hour of a wet Sunday afternoon in Paris, the World Cup finalists were as irresistibly brutal as a damp paper bag and were joyfully torn apart by a French team that was not as revitalized as it was born again.

What a difference three months make. Or maybe not. England took a distant second place in South Africa after Yokohama and here was another big disappointment for anyone who was misled by the remarkable semifinals against New Zealand. France led 24-0 after 56 minutes thanks to two attempts by their new captain Charles Ollivon and early deployment of winger Vincent Rattez, and two electrifying attempts in the second half by Jonny May were not enough to spare the guests.

Charles Ollivon shoots France’s third try in Paris. Photo: David Rogers / Getty

In many ways, it was less of a triumph for Parisian design than for Wigan’s no-nonsense style. This was Shaun Edwards’ first game since he was invited to join Fabien Galthié’s new management team as a defense coach. His fingerprints were everywhere on this spiky and emotionally charged performance by les Bleus. Under the cascading sky, it was enough to make the Gallic followers of a certain age cry for the delightful sight of a real French rugby renaissance.

Nevertheless, there can be no hiding place from the cheese-like holes in England’s first efforts of the new decade. Together with their EU status, they have lost much of their shape and cohesion on this basis. It might have helped to have half as good a crush as Antoine Dupont, but that was far from her best hour under Jones.

France celebrates their win over England in Patis. Photo: Martin Bureau / Getty / AFP

It was an eventful game from the start, with a missed French team almost showing England with an early result and early turnovers on both sides. However, no one suspected that visitors dropped 17 points at the beginning of the second quarter and the idea of ​​a nice, quiet Sunday afternoon was roughly shaken.

The sight of Teddy Thomas some distance away usually means trouble. This turned out after France found a hole in the defensive line of England. The first full-back George Furbank was able to slow the winger well, but when the ball was sent to the left, a nice inside ball by talented Romain Ntamack let go of the fast Rattez to score.

It was just the beginning. After Furbank fumbled for a pass that could have led to an attempt in the right corner, France was soon back on the attack and a nerve-free penalty from Ntamack rewarded another tough period of home pressure. France would have been more than satisfied with a double-digit lead after 20 minutes – with Manu Tuilagi also with an early exit – but there should be more.

Jonny May suffered a puncture in England’s defeat against France. Photo: Franck Fife / Getty / AFP

When Courtney Lawes and Ollivon asked for a deflected free kick from Dupont, it initially looked as if the ball had hit the French captain’s forearm. The referee, Nigel Owens, allowed the game to continue, and after some English players stopped running, Ollivon galloped to the line unchallenged.

When Owens finally decided to consult the referee, the evidence was not clear. Was that Lawes tattooed arm or a blue sleeve? To England’s sorrow, the experiment stopped and Ntamack overturned the renovation like a man knocking his breakfast egg off the ceiling. The half-time record of 17-0 was an eye-catcher, to say the least – the first time England have missed a goal in the first half of a championship game since 1988.

During France’s victory against England, minds seething. Photo: Martin Bureau / Getty / AFP

There was some kind of reaction, Ellis Genge clattered heavily against Ntamack from behind after the half of the flight took a goal, but after 55 minutes, France collected another point, a blindside raid by Dupont, which released Ollivon to slide for his second , A mass struggle ensued, and for a moment it seemed that England could lose the plot entirely. Instead, May showed twice his pace to get his side back into the battle for the scoreboard, and Owen Farrell’s last-minute penalty brought a lost bonus point.

However, if England doesn’t improve noticeably in Scotland, it won’t make much difference for the final six-nation equation. – Guardian

