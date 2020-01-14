advertisement

PARIS – France, Britain and Germany confirmed on Tuesday that they had triggered the dispute mechanism in Iran’s nuclear deal in light of Tehran’s continuing violations, but said they were not joining the US campaign to exert maximum pressure. on Tehran.

“We do not accept the argument that Iran has the right to reduce compliance with the JCPoA,” the three countries said in a joint statement, saying they had no choice but to push through the process that could eventually lead to US sanctions.

“Instead of changing course, Iran has chosen to further reduce compliance.”

Iran took a step further from its commitments to the 2015 Six-Power Pact, announcing on January 6 that it would lift the boundaries on uranium enrichment, though it said it would continue co-operation with U.N. nuclear watchdogs.

“We do so in good faith with the overarching goal of preserving the JCPoA and with the sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the stalemate through constructive diplomatic dialogue, maintaining the agreement and remaining within its framework,” they said.

In a bid to keep the door open for diplomacy, the three said they are not joining the United States campaign to apply maximum pressure against Iran.

“Given the recent events, it is all the more important not to add a nuclear proliferation crisis to the current escalation that threatens the entire region,” they said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

