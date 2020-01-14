advertisement

France, Germany and the UK have announced that they will initiate mediation on Iran’s violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, European diplomats said on Tuesday.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s representative for foreign affairs, wrote that he had received a letter from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, in which he should initiate a dispute mechanism for the agreement with Iran, the so-called common comprehensive action plan ( JCPOA). “You will now oversee the process, which requires intensive efforts (and) good intentions,” he said, adding that it is “more important than ever” to keep the deal.

In a separate statement, the UK, France and Germany said they had no choice but to take action in the face of escalating tensions between Washington and Iran after the White House ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian commander-in-chief, and Tehran resigned would withdraw from key components of the nuclear agreement, including the limitation of centrifuges.

The Europeans said they could not make credible progress to save the agreement without starting the dispute settlement process.

“In view of the Iranian measures, we have no choice but to register today our concern that Iran is not meeting its obligations under the JCPOA and to forward this matter to the Joint Commission under the dispute settlement mechanism,” said the ministers.

Ministers added: “We are doing this in good faith with the overarching goal of maintaining the JCPOA and with the sincere hope of finding a way to remove the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue while maintaining the agreement and within stay within its frame. In this way, our three countries are not participating in a campaign to exert maximum pressure against Iran. We hope that Iran will fully respect its commitments under the JCPOA. “

The United States has re-imposed sanctions on Tehran after President Donald Trump resigned from the agreement. He called on other major powers to abandon the agreement, saying the lack of sanctions has allowed Iran to pursue its ambitions in the Middle East. And last week, the White House announced further sanctions against the regime after firing a flood of missiles at Iraqi bases where American troops are based. Hours later, Iran claims it shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killed 176 people and sparked protests across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that President Trump had to work out a deal to replace the 2015 one, and noted that the deal had “many, many mistakes”.

“President Trump is a big doer, according to his own statements and many others. Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead. This is our chance, ”Johnson told the BBC.

