About two years after an apology from Apple and a flurry of lawsuits against the iPhone maker about slowing down older iPhone models hoping to encourage consumers to upgrade, a French watchdog agency hit Apple with a record fine. It amounts to around $ 27 million, and was spent in the practice of slowing down older iPhones with new software updates (an energy management valve that consumers can now manage themselves if they want to deal with it).

The € 25 million fine is from the French consumer monitoring agency, DGCCRF, and it states that Apple did not sufficiently inform consumers at the front that updating their software could slow down the performance of their iPhone.

Along with the fine, the agency is also forcing Apple to display a message on its website in France telling the consumer that the company has been found in “misleading commercial practices through omission” regarding software updates from iOS 10.2. 1 that delayed iPhone 6s, as well as the iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

The French agency launched an investigation into this issue after prosecutors received a complaint about the delays in December 2017. That is the same month that Apple issued a sort of apology letter because of consumer anger about the issue – a letter that reads in part: “About a year ago we delivered a software update in iOS 10.2.1 that improves power management during peak loads to avoid unexpected to prevent closures on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE.

“With the update, iOS dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent shutdown. Although these changes go unnoticed, in some cases users may experience longer start-up times for apps and other performance reductions. “

In addition to the letter of apology, Apple also decided to replace batteries proactively. The company also redesigned the iPhone’s power management system and started adding a way for iOS users to “gain more insight into the health of their iPhone’s battery so that they can see for themselves if its condition affects performance.” Along the same line, Apple told France-based French TV network France24 that it welcomed the settlement and that it has always been its goal to “make iPhones that last as long as possible.”

