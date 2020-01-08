advertisement

Fran Drescher’s CBS sitcom “The Nanny” from the 1990s was developed as a Broadway-bound stage musical with a score by Emmy winners Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, as producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger announced on Wednesday.

Drescher and his co-creators Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher will write the book for the show, inspired by Drescher’s life as a Jewish fashion fanatic in Queens, New York.

The musical will feature a new score by “Crazy Ex-Girlfiend” star and creators Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger with lyrics by Bloom. Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won an Emmy Award for outstanding original music and lyrics (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) in 2019.

advertisement

Marc Bruni (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) will direct.

“We are very excited to be working on the Broadway musical” The Nanny “,” said Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson. “We are equally happy that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom writes the lyrics and the music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger and that Marc Bruni’s brilliant direction. No one is occupied yet – we are planning it – but we are confident of finding a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice. “

“Of course I would do it myself,” Fran said, “but we would have to change the title to” Grandma “.”

Rachel Bloom said: “Nanny was a fundamental part of my childhood because I saw an openly Jewish protagonist on TV for the first time. However, Fran Fine’s story is a universal story that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion and orientation. I am so proud to tell a new story about a woman’s path with the characters from “The Nanny”, to be proud of who she is and what she does differently. “

Marc Bruni said: “The Nanny” TV series started with a familiar theater performance – but what if Fran Fine appeared on the doorstep of a broken family instead of Maria Rainer with her guitar? During the six seasons, the show explored class, growing up, feminism, love, and Broadway with heart and laughter. I am very happy to be able to work with Fran, Peter, Rachel and Adam to bring these characters on stage in a new light that will hopefully delight the fans of the show and stimulate the imagination of a new generation of theaters. Tourers. “

advertisement