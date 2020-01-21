advertisement

A bus company told Tayside passengers that only one dog can have its day.

Stagecoach gave details of its solo cabotage policy in response to a complaint from an Angus retiree.

William Green, 79, of Arbroath, who wears a stick because he is unstable on his feet, got on bus 27 for Forfar to Seaton Road with his Jackadoodle, Pippa.

advertisement

There was already a Shih Tzu sitting at the feet of a woman on the lower deck when he paid for his ticket.

© DC Thomson

Bus station of Arbroath.

The driver authorized Mr. Green and Pippa to board, but only if they went upstairs.

Green said there were empty seats on the lower deck and said “common sense should have prevailed”.

“I got on the bus with my little dog and the driver said I should go upstairs because there was already a dog.

“If it had been a single-decker bus, I wouldn’t have been allowed at all. Surely the diligence drivers are capable of a little discretion when it comes to retirees?

“I shiver when I think about what would have happened if I had fallen on the bus stairs.”

William Green and the dog Pippa.

Green said the bus was almost empty when he got on board and that Pippa is usually seated on his lap.

Mr. Green, who was a bus driver in Aberdeen, said, “I remember there was a rule when I worked in Aberdeen that all dogs should go upstairs when they get on the bus.

“One day, an owner told me there was no way she could get her dog up the stairs, so I said, ‘Stay here with me on the platform.’

“I was very discreet in my day and I remember once that I even allowed a motorcycle to get on my bus. Times have changed but there must be some common sense.

“If I hadn’t been able to get on the bus, I would have had to wait an hour for the next one.

“It’s been a long time and the bus company has been there to provide service.”

The due diligence animal policy states that the driver can “reasonably decide where on the bus the animal is best transported”.

Where applicable, dogs must be muzzled or kept on a leash in accordance with the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Guide dogs, hearing or assistance dogs accompanying registered disabled people are transported free of charge at all times.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our aim is and will always be that our customers travel as comfortably and easily as possible.

“Our policy is that only one dog is allowed on our vehicles at a time.

“In this case, our driver assessed the situation and allowed another small dog to be carried on board provided the passenger is seated in another area of ​​the bus.

“This policy is in place for the comfort and safety of our passengers.”

advertisement