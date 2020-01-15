advertisement

By Sammee Macarthur Caffoor

LONDON – A murder investigation was launched after Irish police found a bag of human remains on Monday evening.

advertisement

An alarm was triggered shortly after 10 p.m. Local time when a bag of severed limbs was found in front of the houses at the intersection of Moatview Gardens and Drive, a quiet suburban housing project just outside Dublin.

Officers arrived at the scene and sealed the area.

The Police Service of the Republic of Ireland, also known as Gardai, is currently asking for information from local residents, especially to take pictures of drivers traveling between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the area where the remains were found.

The authorities are working with Forensic Science Ireland, an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality, to identify the remains.

“I want to express my shock and horror at the discovery of dismembered human remains in Dublin yesterday,” said Justice and Equality Minister Charlie Flanagan in a press release on Tuesday. “This was a ruined act of violence. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the victim’s family. “

The minister announced a “full investigation” into what he described as “terrible” crime.

“I also want to reassure people in the region that their concerns and the problem of violent crime in their region are being taken seriously at the highest level,” added Flanagan.

advertisement