Florida Power & Light Co. announced on Monday that it will launch a startup incubator that targets energy and water innovations.

FPL will provide space for entrepreneurs from around the world on its Juno Beach campus. Inventors with compelling ideas can request a support package that includes office space, instructions from FPL employees, and $ 50,000 in cash.

According to the FPL, 20 entrepreneurs will be hired as part of the initiative, which aims to start up new businesses and find better ways to supply electricity.

Applications opened on Monday, according to FPL, the largest state-owned utility. The project is known as 35 Mules, an allusion to the animals that contributed to the launch of the FPL in 1925.

“We started out as a very small company with big ideas,” said Eric Silagy, CEO of FPL, in an interview on Monday. “Thirty-five mules were one of the first goods we had.”

While FPL operates as a government regulated energy company, NextEra has become an important force for green energy.

“This is really a technology company that provides electricity,” said Silagy.

FPL promises entrepreneurs access to its experts in solar, renewable energy, innovation and smart grid. Overall, FPL expects to invest $ 2.5 million in the project.

Silagy hopes that the incubator will allow mutual exchange of ideas.

“We will have a chance to learn from them,” said Silagy.

Silagy said it is unclear what types of companies will move to the FPL campus to participate in the 35 Mules initiative.

FPL is a unit of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), based in Juno Beach, a $ 132 billion utility that opened for trading on Monday. This is by far the largest market capitalization among US utilities.

“We firmly believe that if Florida is successful, we will succeed,” said Silagy to dozens of Palm Beach County executives who gathered at the company’s headquarters.

