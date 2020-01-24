advertisement

With a market capitalization of $ 127 billion before trading starts on Friday, NextEra Energy – Florida Power & Light’s parent company – is by far the most valuable energy provider in the country.

NextEra Energy’s earnings for 2019 weren’t quite as pleasing as the 2018 record, but the country’s most valuable energy company announced on Friday that its revenue surged to over $ 19 billion last year.

Juno Beach-based NextEra (NYSE: NEE) reported full-year earnings of $ 3.8 billion, compared to a record $ 6.6 billion in 2018. Total sales were $ 19.2 billion $ 16.7 billion in 2018 – a sum that will push NextEra even higher on the Fortune 500 list.

NextEra is the parent company of Florida Power & Light, the largest government utility. It also operates wind and solar parks around the world.

Given the company’s increasingly complex business operations, NextEra clearly stated that its annual results had increased due to factors such as federal tax cuts, the cost of NextEra’s aggressive acquisitions and the results of solar operations in Spain. According to NextEra, adjusted earnings rose to $ 4.1 billion in 2019, from $ 3.7 billion in 2018.

“We achieved adjusted annual earnings per share growth of around 8.7% and a total return for shareholders of around 43%. This means that we significantly outperformed both the S & P 500 and the S & P 500 Utilities Index,” NextEra chairman Jim Robo said in a statement.

In fact, NextEra has richly rewarded investors. With a market cap of $ 127 billion before trading starts on Friday, it is by far the most valuable utility in the country. It is also the largest company headquartered in Palm Beach County.

FPL parent company NextEra isn’t exactly a household name, but its revenue exceeds that of leading companies like Gap Inc., Nordstrom, Texas Instruments and General Mills.

FPL has taken up other electricity companies. In 2018, FPL bought Gulf Power, which supplies electricity in the panhandle, and Vero Beach’s utility company.

The company avoided a potentially costly catastrophe when hurricane Dorian narrowly missed the FPL coverage area after the devastation of the Bahamas in September.

