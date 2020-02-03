Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, Fox announced they’d be releasing a new NFL graphics package for Fox. It turns out there are some changes, from a centered and italic scorebug to larger fonts (similar to a change ESPN made for Monday Night Football in 2018) to comic graphics for multiple key players.
Here’s a look at the old package Fox used for the NFC championship game two weeks ago:
And here’s what they used on Sunday:
This also saw changes to the touchdown graphics. Here is the old one:
And here is the new one:
The cartoons shown there were also used by several players:
But not for everyone:
Tevin Coleman: headshot!
LeSean McCoy: cartoon? pic.twitter.com/IVF8r5fLfC
And even the announcer introductory graphics have been changed:
Compared to this season. pic.twitter.com/5kMoOipsDm
How the new Fox graphics package? Don’t like? Here you can vote in our poll:
Your call?
