Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, Fox announced they’d be releasing a new NFL graphics package for Fox. It turns out there are some changes, from a centered and italic scorebug to larger fonts (similar to a change ESPN made for Monday Night Football in 2018) to comic graphics for multiple key players.

Here’s a look at the old package Fox used for the NFC championship game two weeks ago:

And here’s what they used on Sunday:

This also saw changes to the touchdown graphics. Here is the old one:

And here is the new one:

The cartoons shown there were also used by several players:

But not for everyone:

Tevin Coleman: headshot!

LeSean McCoy: cartoon? pic.twitter.com/IVF8r5fLfC

And even the announcer introductory graphics have been changed:

Compared to this season. pic.twitter.com/5kMoOipsDm

How the new Fox graphics package? Don’t like? Here you can vote in our poll:

Your call?

