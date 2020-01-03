advertisement

The premiere of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” in season eight and on Thursday halved the evaluation of the demo that the sitcom last opened.

To be fair to Fox, the premiere of last season was the much-anticipated comeback of the comedy after ABC’s cancellation. It was also intended for fall, not winter, which is generally the more highly valued part of the traditional television season. Season seven kicked off on a Friday, however, which is usually rated lower than Thursday night.

So it depends on how you look at it.

However, Fox won the prime time in the key demo, but finished second in terms of viewership. And “Last Man Standing” still ensured a decent entry into the new “Deputy” series.

Preliminary figures put Fox in first place with a rating of 0.8 / 4 in the advertisers’ 18-49 demographics and second with an average of 4.9 million viewers. “Last Man Standing” at 8:00 was premiered in front of 0.9 / 5 and 5.2 million viewers. This is less than the 1.8-fold rating from September 2018 and a total of 8.1 million viewers. At 9, the debut of the new series “Deputy” had 0.7 / 4 and 4.6 million viewers.

ABC took second place with 0.7 / 3 and second place with 5 million viewers. “What is Jeopardy!” At 8 o’clock received 0.9 / 5 and 7.8 million viewers.

Univision reached third place with 0.5 / 3 and fifth place with 1.5 million viewers.

CBS reached fourth place with 0.4 / 2 and third place with 3.4 million viewers.

NBC and Telemundo finished fifth with 0.3. NBC had a share of 2, Telemundo had a share of 1. NBC was fourth in the total number of viewers with 1.9 million, Telemundo was sixth with 840,000.

The CW took seventh place with 0.1 / 1 and 553,000 with the audience.

There’s more to come …

