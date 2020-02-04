advertisement

As the new strain of coronavirus continues to spread to huge parts of China, the impact of the outbreak on the world is becoming clearer. There is a clear risk that the virus could spread to more countries, but even if it remains largely in China, it could have a dramatic impact on companies that rely on Chinese labor for production.

Apple is such a company, with Foxconn facilities in China responsible for the production of millions of Apple smartphones. Now that China is blocking cities and extending downtime for the lunar holiday, Apple is said to feel the fight against the virus.

As Reuters reports, Foxconn is committed to serious downtime and disruption of its production capabilities, with the decision to extend the widespread cessation of its operations in China until at least February 10. Even then, there is no guarantee that work will resume at Foxconn’s production facilities, as officials continue to monitor the spread of the virus.

advertisement

The production of Foxconn in China is huge, with hundreds of thousands of employees filling the factories of the company and working tirelessly to assemble and test all kinds of consumer technology, including Apple’s iPhones.

With a viral outbreak in the country, the idea sounds devastating to ask many employees to sit in confined spaces and work for hours as the start of a disaster movie, and a workforce with pneumonia-like symptoms would be devastating for the company . Foxconn will of course do everything to prevent that, but to say the least it is difficult to balance the health and safety of employees with the expectations of its technical customers. In the meantime, local officials will ultimately decide when companies can consider putting their employees back to work.

According to reports from China, the death toll of the new corona virus is around 500, with tens of thousands of confirmed infections. Those statistics have been strongly challenged by some in China who claim that the figures are intentionally trivialized before an international audience.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] apple

advertisement