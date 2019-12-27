advertisement

A shake was recorded in the Nielsen ranking this autumn. According to Nielsen data, Fox is facing the first rating decline in ten years and NBC will significantly shorten CBS’s 18-year streak.

Fox will also post its very first fall victory only on entertainment programs, ie without sports ratings.

While “Fall” for Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC doesn’t officially end until December 29th, people with knowledge of TheWrap will report that these rankings are unlikely to be affected by this week’s prime time numbers – which are known to be low due to the holiday season ,

The ranking for the Big 4 networks from September 23 to December 22 can be found below according to the “latest” data from Nielsen.

Adult 18-49 rating

Fox… 2.01

NBC … 1.81

ABC… 1.10

CBS… 1.10

Total viewers

NBC … 8.101 million

CBS … 7.845 million

Fox … 7.324 million

ABC … 5.421 million

