Super Bowl LI could be remembered most when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons (34:28) in extra time after a 28-3 deficit. At the fifth Patriots Super Bowl championship, the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the podium as the most successful NFL franchise.

But one of the strangest developments after the game was the theft of Tom Brady’s jersey from the Patriots’ locker room. Who would ruin a celebrated athlete’s victory by grabbing a coveted souvenir?

Fox’s new sports documentary, The Great Brady Heist (part of the network’s Magnify sports documentation series), summarizes what is arguably the most notorious off-the-field action in sports history and describes the circumstances that led to Brady’s shirt being stolen from the persecution Security agencies of the NFL – and ultimately also by federal and international authorities to save the object. How a sports memorabilia collector supported and perhaps most impressively located the person responsible for the theft.

The Great Brady Heist, produced by Fox Sports, NFL Films and Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports (which also produced Brady’s “Tom vs. Time” series for Facebook), shows a familiar story as a crime novel after every step of the film’s investigation and involved Key figures, in addition to journalists on the history. Finally, the puzzle is solved and more is revealed about the person responsible for the theft than ever before.

The film begins with the aftermath of the patriots’ historic comeback and the post-game frenzy. Brady had never shown interest in keeping jerseys of his five Super Bowl wins. He preferred to keep the balls and display them at home.

However, the Super Bowl LI jersey had a particularly sentimental value for Brady. His mother, who had just recovered from cancer, was present. All of his children were there too. Brady drove a fifth championship from Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, who each won four titles. And maybe this was the last Super Bowl win in his career. (Of course Brady won a sixth title two years later.)

So Brady put his jersey in a travel bag and gave it to a security guard who took it to the locker room for safety. This was the last time Brady saw the shirt and later discovered it was missing when he looked in his pocket. Many viewers know how Brady tells patriot owner Robert Kraft and others in the locker room that the souvenir was stolen.

Such a blow shouldn’t have been surprising considering how many people flood a locker room that won the championship title. Perhaps the surprise was that something like this didn’t happen more often. As Brady – and thus the audience – learns, his jersey was stolen from the Super Bowl XLIX, which he didn’t know before. But as it turned out, this theft was the key to breaking the case and regaining the Super Bowl LI jersey.

Then the persecution begins. Director Joseph Zucco and executive producer Michael Tolajian create a suspenseful sound by filming many sequences as if they came from surveillance cameras that resemble the evidence that is crucial to solving the case. The film introduces and interviews the most important people involved in examining and possibly restoring the jersey. For an outside perspective, the film uses the journalists Jenny Vrentas, Robert Klemko and Jay Glazer to add details and memories.

We meet the NFL security officers who tracked down key Fox video footage. An FBI agent involved in fraud and theft of sports memorabilia is involved in law enforcement. A collector who requests jerseys and match balls is informed about the whereabouts of the stolen jersey and contacts the authorities. It is particularly interesting that Brady’s personal preferences for his jerseys – they were cut at the waist and hemmed, sewn closer around the shoulder pads – helped the investigators to confirm their authenticity.

Best of all, The Great Brady Heist heads for a convincing climax. The thief is quickly discovered and pursued to Mexico. Trying to regain the shirts requires federal and international law enforcement at a time when US-Mexico relations are unstable. And when the perpetrator becomes part of the film, there can be conflict, whether it’s a personable person or someone who has used his access to feed an unhealthy fandom. The payout is satisfactory.

Missing numbers and perspectives can often be noticed in such documentation. But The Great Brady Heist includes everyone needed to tell the story (no other players or media are needed) and nothing seems to be missing. The film starts a bit slowly, staging the scene and reminding viewers of what led to the theft – maybe filling up an hour – but when Brady realizes that his jersey has been stolen, the narrative begins to move, while building tension. It’s a fun “true crime” story from the recent past that should appeal to sports fans and casual viewers alike.

The Great Brady Heist will premiere on Saturday February 1st at 7pm in Fox. ET.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

