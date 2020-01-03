advertisement

Long-time NBA commissioner David Stern died on New Year’s Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage in December.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was a former star protégé, so it makes sense for him to pretend a few words of tribute. It also makes sense for the broadcasting world of hockey to share this statement, which Fox Sports Sun presenter Paul Kennedy tried to do when he reported on Lightning’s 2-1 victory over the Canadiens last night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go according to plan.

Paul Kennedy apparently believes Gary Bettman has passed away. It opens and doubles in the end. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LtYr3KymqL

– Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) January 3, 2020

So a couple of things. Obviously, Stern’s death is completely different from any laugh that creates a clip. Kennedy obviously had a problem with the teleprompter or some other type of glitch. After the rest of the reading, he clearly doesn’t believe that Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner, has died. It’s just that Kennedy says Bettman’s name instead of Sterns on both bookends.

That is unfortunate and somehow understandable.

However, it is hard not to laugh when after all the confusion Star’s final memory image appears on the screen, accompanied by Kennedy’s voice: “Gary Bettman leaves us at 77.”

