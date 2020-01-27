advertisement

Just a day before the Concacaf Women’s 2020 Olympics qualification started, the games found a home in the United States. Fox Sports announced on Monday that it will broadcast qualifications for women and men, retain rights for the next two Gold Cups, and add rights for the English-language Concacaf Champions League (which Yahoo Sports did in 2019) over the next three years.

Qualification for women starts on Tuesday (January 28th), the tournament runs until Sunday, February 9th. However, the schedule will not necessarily please football fans – no games are broadcast on Fox’s network, and only two (USA-Costa Rica on February 3 and the late semi-final on February 7) will be broadcast on FS1. The rest of the games will be broadcast on either FS2 or Fox Soccer Plus. However, you can stream the entire tournament through the Fox Sports website or the app with FS1 authentication. Four years ago, the TV rights for the qualifiers were held by NBC.

Here is the schedule for the USWNT per Fox release (all Eastern times).

Tuesday, January 28: USWNT v Haiti, 8.30pm, FS2

Friday, January 31: USWNT v Panama, 8.30pm, Fox Soccer Plus

Monday, February 3: USWNT v Costa Rica, 8.30pm, FS1

Friday, February 7: Semifinals, 7 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus) and 10 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, February 9: Finale, 6 p.m., FS2

In a perfect world, Fox would broadcast the entire tournament on FS1, but due to the late agreement, the network had many programming conflicts, both for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Concacaf men’s qualification tournaments will be broadcast in March, exactly in mid-March. Start times and networks have yet to be announced.

For the Champions League, the round of 16 begins in the week of February 18, with the second leg starting in the week of February 25. Five MLS teams (including the Montreal Impact that qualified through the Canadian championship) and four Liga MX teams are involved. A quick glance at Fox’s college basketball schedule shows a series of FS1 conflicts in the round of 16. So at least for this round, expect a schedule similar to that for qualifying for the women’s Olympic Games and the first leg of the quarter-finals (which you have to deal with) the Big East tournament on FS1).

Interestingly, Grant Wahl of SI reported last week that Concacaf was trying to combine women’s Olympic qualification with other Concacaf events, but that two networks missed the opportunity.

Sources on two US TV channels reported to SI that Concacaf attempted to combine the rights to the women’s Olympic qualifier with rights to other Concacaf houses, including the men’s Olympic qualifier in March. These networks refused to bite.

Apparently one of those networks wasn’t Fox, because that’s exactly what they agreed with Concacaf – women’s qualifications as well as men’s qualifications, the Gold Cup and the Champions League in one small package.

