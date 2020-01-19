advertisement

We’ve known for some time that the Trump campaign will buy Super Bowl ad times for Fox. More recently, the Bloomberg campaign has announced that it will do the same.

While the feasibility or value of such an approach to a commercial for a presidential campaign is not clear, it was clear that some other advertisers did not want their commercial to be broadcast immediately before or after a political advertisement. Fox has reportedly decided to make a complaint. According to Jeanine Poggi of Ad Age, Fox will broadcast the advertisement in isolation from other paid spots. Instead, Fox promotions fill the breaks in which the campaign ads appear.

From ad age:

Fox isolates President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg’s Super Bowl commercials so other big game advertisers, according to sources, don’t appear in the same commercial breaks as politicians. Instead, Fox will broadcast promotions for his own program alongside these commercials.

“Before our customers raised concerns, Fox confirmed that the Bloomberg and Trump political ads are isolated from the advertisers to avoid potential issues with a brand that is adjacent and in the same pod,” said one conversant , “This means that these longer-form ads are in the same pauses as the advertising time or unpaid advertising time.”

A Fox spokeswoman did not return any comments.

As Ad Age also notes, Trump’s spot is likely to appear early on the show, while Bloombergs is scheduled for half time.

