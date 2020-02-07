advertisement

After the success of “The Masked Singer”, Fox doubled with another South Korean game show import, the music series “I Can See Your Voice”.

Based on CJ ENM’s South Korean format, the show offers participants a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between good and bad singers without ever hearing a note from them. “The Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong will act as moderator and executive producer.

“Just like” The Masked Singer, “” I Can See Your Voice “is a distinctive format that creates a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken as the presenter, it will be another crazy ride for the audience,” said Rob Wade , President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, “I can see your voice” offers us another show as we continue to expand FOX Alternative Entertainment’s production schedule. “

Jeong added: “As the smartest jury member of ‘The Masked Singer’, I am very happy to host ‘I Can See Your Voice’. I really love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at FOX Alternative, and I know EXACTLY what the next big FOX hit will be! “

As with “The Masked Singer”, a jury of “celebrities / experts and a musical superstar” will be represented in “I Can See Your Voice”, who will help the participant to “round with lip synchronization challenges, funny hidden clues and true or false” to navigate evidence. “In the end, the singer the candidate chooses will reveal in a duet with the musical superstar whether he is good or bad, which leads to amazing musical collaboration or a totally weird train accident.

The show is produced internally through Fox Alternative Entertainment, with James McKinlay and Craig Plestis acting as executive producers.

