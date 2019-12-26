advertisement

A Fox News panel responded to viewers’ reports on Thursday that Donald Trump’s cameo had been cut from a 1992 Canadian television show “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation informed ComicBook.com that Trump’s only line in the film was timed and not politically edited, but on Fox & Friends, Mark Steyn, the expert, had objected to the CBC.

advertisement

“I think they are actually afraid that people will remember that before he was the new Hitler, he was a popular mainstream cultural figure,” he said. “It was Donald Trump before he was the new Hitler. I think they are afraid of these little things that remind people how distraught his opponents are.”

Also read: Joe Scarborough suggests Trump do something new: “Read the Constitution”

Co-host Ed Henry also used this language and accused the CBC of the “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. For her part, the author Katie Pavlich identified her as “censorship”.

The CBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the change was censorship. Earlier this week, Trump spoke about his short appearance in the film. In fact, he said it was his favorite vacation movie and it was “one of the biggest” Christmas hits.

“Many people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” the president said during an overseas force call. “They say – especially young children – they say:” I just saw you in the film. “You don’t see me on TV like in a movie, but it was a good movie and I was a little younger. To say the least, it was an honor for me to do that.”

Also read: Jerry Falwell Jr. rejects Christianity today because of anti-Trumps Editorial: “Forgotten yesterday’s magazine”

See below about TPM.

“Fox & Friends” has problems with Trump’s CBC processing from their “Home Alone 2” shows pic.twitter.com/UYVh4sVRRy

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 26, 2019

advertisement