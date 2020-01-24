advertisement

Geraldo Rivera said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning that it is difficult to see how former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani “deteriorates” in live television interviews.

“I’ve known him since he was a newly appointed US attorney in the southern district here in New York. Then he became” America’s Mayor “and we all experienced this trauma with him when he was the greatest elected official in the world seeing worsens right before your eyes – and I love the guy – but I think that’s … “said Rivera.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked what his Fox News colleague meant. Rivera responded by speaking about Giuliani’s business in Ukraine and asked why he wasn’t appointed as an envoy when he went overseas to represent President Donald Trump.

“He went to Ukraine to do what and what?” Rivera asked

“We have a lot of people in the audience who disagree with you, Geraldo,” said co-moderator Ainsley Earhardt.

“I don’t come here for people to agree with me. I come to tell you how I feel with all my heart and with all my heart as if Rudy Giuliani has been affected by this whole saga. I think the more he speaks, the worse it is for the President of the United States. “

This is not the first time that Rivera has been interviewed on the network in the past few weeks. In early January, he and co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized each other as they discussed the deadly US strike against Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Rivera said the strike was an act of unnecessary aggression on the part of the United States.

Check out Rivera’s clip talking about Giuliani via Fox News.

Fox News’ 17-fold criticism of Donald Trump from Charlottesville to Helsinki (photos)



Megyn Kelly calls Trump to women

Trump is known to have mistaken the former anchor Kelly after asking him a difficult question about derogatory statements he had made about women during a Republican main debate. Trump took it personally, based on his response on Twitter and in interviews. He later said Kelly must have “got blood out of her” when asked. Check out the discussion question here. Fox News

Kelly to Trump: “The facts matter”

Trump continued to pound Kelly on Twitter and elsewhere. When he asked her not to use the IBT poll when he led the Republican primary field, Kelly rebuked him with a tweet that showed she had used the poll. “Facts matter,” she wrote. Twitter

Fox ridicules Trump with a debate statement that skips polls

After questioning his Twitter followers to see if he should quit a Fox primary republican debate, Fox artfully replied with a sarcastic statement that Trump could be mistreated by “secret” sources as president. Getty

Bill O’Reilly calls Trump’s tweet with completely wrong statistics

Trump grilled “The O’Reilly Factor” in an interview in November 2015 about his tweet, falsely saying that blacks kill 81 percent while whites kill blacks at 15 percent. O’Reilly said to Trump: “You shouldn’t be tweeting.” Trump did not accept this advice. Fox News

Fox News

Chris Wallace makes Trump “enemy of the public”

After his press conference in January 2017, Trump continued his attack on media he doesn’t like on Twitter. Anchor Chris Wallace didn’t have it on “Fox & Friends”. Wallace said Trump’s comments had “crossed an important line” and were dangerous. Fox News

Fox News

Wallace says the media is too easy on Trump

In an interview with TheWrap, Wallace said that he believed that political shows in particular should hit Trump harder on Sunday. “I think, if anything, the media treated him too well. By that I mean they allowed him to play under different rules.” Read the full interview. Fox News

O’Reilly says Trump Putin is “a murderer”

In an interview in February, O’Reilly raised Trump’s apparent refusal to criticize Vladimir Putin and called the Russian president “a murderer”. Trump replied by saying, “What do you think our country is so innocent?” Check it out here. Fox News

Smith complains about Trump’s refusal to talk about Russia hacks

Nobody on Fox hits Trump harder than Shep Smith. “We have the right to know … They call us” wrong news “and settle down like children because we asked questions on behalf of the American people.” Check it out here. Fox News

Fox News

Neil Cavuto tells Trump he is the problem, not the mainstream media

When Cavuto responded to Trump’s tweet, which claimed that the mainstream media wanted to keep him away from social media, he called Trump because he had lost track of his own agenda. “Mr President, it is not the fake news media that is your problem, but you,” said Cavuto. Check it out here. Fox News

Smith beats Trump administration against Russia: “lie after lie after lie”

Shep Smith was back when news of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a lawyer related to the Kremlin came. He was accountable to the Trump administration for its many lies about meeting with Russia, including Jared Kushners, who did not write the meeting down on his security check forms. “My grandmother used to say,” What a mess we weave when we first try to deceive, “Smith said in the air, leaving his fellow anchorman Chris Wallace speechless. Check it out here. Fox News

Eboni K. Williams criticizes Trump’s statements about Charlottesville After the Unite the Right rally, in which a counter-protester was murdered, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence. On Fox News Specialists, moderator Eboni K. Williams spoke to Trump for not standing up against white nationalists and white supremacists who supported him, and described his first comments about the rally as “cowardly and dangerous”. Click here for the clip. Fox News

Brian Kilmeade calls Trump’s tweet “ridiculous” because he blames the United States for relations with Russia In a rare sight ahead of the Helsinki summit between Trump and Putin, Trump tweeted: “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse, thanks to the long-term stupidity and stupidity of the United States and now, the manipulated witch hunt!” In “Fox and Friends,” a show that was extremely positive for Trump (he even calls), moderator Brian Kilmeade said of the tweet: “This is by far the most ridiculous tweet of recent times, and it’s an insult to previous ones Administrations. He cannot say that he is going to the Russian summit. “Click here for the clip. Fox News

Cavuto beats Trump’s appearance in Helsinki: “Disgusting” Neil Cavuto spoke to Trump more than once after his Helsinki press conference with Putin. When former Deputy Attorney General Tom Dupree said Trump could have blamed Putin for Russia’s attack on the US election, Cavuto said, “But he didn’t and it made it disgusting. It made his performance disgusting. It does I’m sorry, it’s just the only way I feel. It’s not a right or left thing for me, it’s just wrong. “Look at it here. Fox News

Trish Regan says Trump should “have defended us against Putin” Fox business presenter Trish Regan was upset with Trump’s appearance on her show, The Intelligence Report. “He should have defended us,” she said.

“He should have defended his own intelligence community. Or just don’t attend the meeting! Don’t go to Helsinki if you can’t look the guy in the eye and tell him what’s what!” Check it out here. Fox News

Previous slide

Next slide

Donald Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, isn’t always thrilled with what he says and does, especially when he supports Russia with the U.S. intelligence community

