Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace became personal in a new episode of Ride to Work that aired on Friday. He revealed his inner monologue before moderating a debate about the 2016 general election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and talking about the time he was broadcasting a radio broadcast from prison.

Wallace told Abby Hornacek, who hosts the show on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation, about moderating the Las Vegas debate three years ago: “I had had a lot of presidential debates, but they were major Republican debates. This is a general election debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. And if you have one of the general presidential election debates, that’s a big deal. I was also the first Fox person to be asked to do so, and in my case the audience numbered 80 million people. I have to tell you that there were times when the wave of fear flooded me and I thought, “I can’t do it, I just can’t do it.”

Ultimately, he said, he appealed to a higher power: “Dear God, if you take me through the next 90 minutes, I will never ask you anything again.”

However, this was not the first difficult situation Wallace put through on behalf of journalism.

He also told Hornacek about the time he was arrested during his years at Harvard University.

“It’s not even a great story,” he warned. “I was not one of the student protesters who closed Harvard. I was at the college radio station and in the building with the demonstrators who turned off the anti-Vietnam protesters. When they arrested them, they arrested us. We ended up in prison from Middlesex, literally behind bars. In any case, we both had to make calls. Some people called their girlfriends. Some people called their roommates. I called the radio station and made a phone call and signed off: “This is Chris Wallace in custody.”

