advertisement

The regular NFL season 2019 was the best for the networks. After regular season ratings dropped in 2016 and 2017 and recovered slightly in the past year, the league recovered again this year. Earlier this week, we reported how ESPN’s Monday Night Football grew eight percent year over year, and the best numbers since 2015. The numbers for CBS, Fox and NBC are now available, and all have seen growth this year and the best numbers since 2015 (NBC) and 2016 (Fox and CBS).

NBC’s Sunday Night Football with the best number of spectators since record year 2015 https://t.co/XeEQOQw3hX pic.twitter.com/e8wZuxCffx

– NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) December 31, 2019

advertisement

, @ NFLonFOX heralds the new year with the best regular spectator season since 2016! 🎊

The highlights include:

🇺🇸 AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK + 10%

🏈 FOX NFL KICKOFF + 3%

⬆️ FOX NFL SUNDAY + 6% https: //t.co/2vFhNmo6Ca

– FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 31, 2019

, @ NFLonCBS will offer viewers throughout 2019! pic.twitter.com/AUBbNQTQND

– CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 30, 2019

The NFL network saw a decline in its games, but there weren’t many of these games compared to the other networks. So the overall picture is an increase:

The NFL audience grew by 5% throughout the 2019 season (16.498 million viewers vs. 15.759 million). CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN each make solid profits. Although a tripleheader helped the NFL network its best day yet on Saturday 16th week, the network had declined 8% in the game season

– Austin Karp (@AustinKarp), December 31, 2019

This is a good sign of the upcoming NFL rights negotiations, which, according to a network manager, could lead to annual revenues of $ 8-10 billion (from $ 5.2 billion currently for broadcast / satellite deals, or 5, $ 7 billion if you count streaming deals). This is especially true for the rest of television, which continues to struggle with the sport. The NFL is an area of ​​television where there is still not only a large audience, but also an audience that watches live (and thus looks at advertisements).

Aside from the revenue from running external ads, the presence of NFL games can be critical to the carriage negotiations (as we saw this year) and to promote the rest of your network’s program. With the renewed increase in NFL ratings this year, the league’s perceived value is in good shape to enter into these rights negotiations.

advertisement