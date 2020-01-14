advertisement

Fox News is not a network that comes to mind when looking for sports coverage. (Although Fox Business Network has occasionally been tapped to carry college football when weather delays or overtime disrupt the programming of regularly scheduled times on FS1.)

Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, wants to expand its reach with content that goes beyond conservative political discussions. According to Bloomberg’s Gerry Smith, this expansion will also include hunting and fishing programs for Fox News “Middle America” ​​audiences. The shows will feature Fox News talents and other celebrities participating in outdoor sports.

If it seems unusual to get into hunting and fishing politics outside politics, keep in mind that the Fox News website has had regular outdoor sports content published in recent years. The articles in the “Hunting” category include reports on setting records with bow hunters, an elderly woman getting her first money, and a vegan married to a hunter.

Unfortunately, the majority of the jobs have to do with (sometimes tragic) hunting accidents and animal abuse. These issues will probably not be part of a Fox Nation program.

“We try new and different things,” John Finley, Fox’s executive vice president of development, told Bloomberg. “I think I can expand the web and appeal to traditional Fox News audiences while finding new viewers.”

Other genres that the network adds to its streaming content include True Crime (a show hosted by former HLN legal expert Nancy Grace) and country music. Script programming can also be considered, the popularity of which is being tested with episodes of Fox’s upcoming series Deputy. Fox Nation has had success with historical content and travel programs.

Fox Nation starts in November 2018 and is currently reported to have 200,000 to 300,000 subscribers. The service costs $ 5.99 a month for a subscription.

