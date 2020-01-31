advertisement

On Monday, Concacaf finally reached an American broadcast contract for men’s and women’s Olympic qualifiers, along with a group of other companies.

Fox got the rights, and while the men’s Olympic Games are a U-23 event, women’s qualifications will include the full USWNT. Unfortunately, these games were supposed to start the next day (the US defeated Haiti 4-1), and as we saw on Monday, the programming conflict prevented Fox from putting the USWNT games on FS1.

Here is the schedule for the USWNT per Fox release (all Eastern times).

advertisement

Tuesday, January 28: USWNT v Haiti, 8.30pm, FS2

Friday, January 31: USWNT v Panama, 8.30pm, Fox Soccer Plus

Monday, February 3: USWNT v Costa Rica, 8.30pm, FS1

Friday, February 7: Semifinals, 7 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus) and 10 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, February 9: Finale, 6 p.m., FS2

In a perfect world, Fox would broadcast the entire tournament on FS1, but due to the late agreement, the network had many programming conflicts, both for men’s and women’s basketball.

Fox announced today that today’s game against Panama will also be shown on FS1, but it will continue after the Baylor Texas women’s basketball game.

🚨PROGRAMMIER-ALARM🚨

FS1 will take part in today’s game between Panama and @USWNT, which is underway after Baylor vs Texas has completed women’s basketball # 2.

The full game can be streamed on https://t.co/KIrd4IcvD0 and the FOX Sports app with FS1 authentication. pic.twitter.com/Qlgwaunjvn

– FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR), January 31, 2020

As Fox noted, the game will continue to stream to Fox Soccer Plus as originally planned and will also be streamed online (although FS1 subscriber authentication would be required).

FS1 reporting is now offered in addition to the regular placement of the game on FOX Soccer Plus.

– FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR), January 31, 2020

It’s not a perfect situation, of course, but given the schedule and other commitments, it’s hard to see what else could have been done. It’s not Fox’s fault that Concacaf appears to have pulled her feet up to the wire.

(Fox Sports)

advertisement