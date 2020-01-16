advertisement

Sumter, SC (WOLO) – A fourth teenager was arrested in connection with a fatal shootout on Dingle Street in September.

Sumter County’s sheriff department informs ABC Columbia News that the 16-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, is now charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a gun during a violent crime.

The 16-year-old is currently being housed in the Ministry of Justice facility in Colombia as the investigation into the fatal incident continues.

Authorities said three other teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17 were detained last week.

Officials said they were able to carry out the arrests thanks to tips from the community.

Authorities said two of the teenagers are said to have entered 42-year-old McKenzie Stewart’s home on September 30, 2019, where officials said they asked for money before they shot Stewart. According to authorities, Stewart suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died in the hospital shortly afterwards

