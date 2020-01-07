advertisement

Numerous concerns were raised regarding the acquisition of Sports Illustrated by TheMaven, both from the remaining employees (who said, “New management decisions in recent months have jeopardized SI’s reputation and long-term health”) in their letter to Management of their intentions to form a larger news union) and external readers and critics about the poor quality of some of the reports on the Mavens team website and the poor behavior of some of these Mavens. In the midst of this criticism, TheMaven’s most recent SEC dossier (found via The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin) is noteworthy on several fronts, particularly due to the dramatic change in tone since its filing in summer 2018, in which it stated that it stated more than $ 8 million In the first six months of 2018, executives expressed “significant doubts as to the company’s ability to continue within a year”, adding that without additional funding (which they could receive), they had only enough cash here some important parts of this latest registration (from Tuesday):

TheMaven, Inc. announced that its preliminary figures indicate that the company has exceeded its financial guidance for 2019, including the dramatic fourth-quarter transitions from Sports Illustrated and TheStreet. Maven had sales of more than $ 45 million in the fourth quarter and left more money in the Treasury than expected in the previous funding.

The financial and digital indicators improved quickly and significantly, especially for Sports Illustrated, after Maven replaced the senior management team from SI and the editorial strategy for print and digital, the tech platform, the sales approach, the print format, the video strategy, and the number of employees and the cost had changed drastically discipline. SI’s new team network, which brought 5.6 million unique users to SI in December, made a significant contribution to growth. These changes have helped to quickly deliver strong financial and operational results and position Maven and SI for further growth through 2020.

… “We are pleased with the positive results,” said Maven founder James Heckman. “Similar to our restructuring initiatives for 2018, we quickly forced many difficult and sometimes traumatic changes that we felt were necessary to make SI’s business a trusted and growing traditional brand again. We will continue to stay true to our business model and are extremely proud to be leading a profitable and growing business with top-notch content and technology in times like these. “

Maven expects Sports Illustrated to save more than $ 27 million in 2020 compared to 2018. This includes significant changes in print frequency and circulation, as well as improvements in the size, weight and quality of the magazine, the first edition of which will appear in this edition. The new format will be published in February. The company also anticipates $ 5 million in savings from efficiency gains related to Maven’s digital infrastructure and $ 7 million in double operating cost consolidation. Maven’s recent acquisitions are now leveraging a finance and accounting organization able to support a much larger public company, and a sophisticated consumer subscription marketing company to promote digital subscriptions to TheStreet, Sports Illustrated and all “Mavens” and that SI Print subscription to improve business.

There is a lot to talk about. First, the last paragraph is noteworthy to show how much TheMaven SI savings are expected to save, which (according to a report by Daniel Roberts of Yahoo in November) is a decrease to 17 prints per year (one regular and one year) includes five special issues) and “close” three weeks in advance. This may improve the “size and weight” of the magazine, but there is no doubt that reducing the timeliness of the articles and the number of copies that subscribers receive will improve the “quality” of the magazine. It is worth noting that these costs are projected savings are on the expenditure side and do not take into account the potential losses in subscription and advertising revenue, as the magazine appears less frequently and less in a timely manner (not to mention the massive downsizing in October, which caused a lot of talented people) Authors were fired). You can have as much of a “sophisticated consumer subscription marketing company” as you want, but something needs to be sold, and selling the new SI will certainly pose some challenges.

It is also interesting to have a number for the traffic that Maven team websites send to SI.com: 5.6 million unique users in December. That is certainly not an insignificant number (and it is more than five times what The Players’ Tribune did), but it is also not the largest number in the world. For comparison: Even after Fox Sports’ Pivot 2017 had cost 88 percent of its digital audience for videos within a few months, the widespread website with outdated videos still recorded 16.7 million visitors per month in summer 2017, either out of inertia, a desperate wish To watch Skip Bayless clips or both.

Regarding SI itself, the SI group presented Time Inc (which included a wide range of titles, from SI to Golf to the FanSided network, the Pre-Maven-Mavens) with 60.4 million unique views (22, 4 million at SI) set a traffic record. com itself) in September 2017. And SI then recorded further growth of 61 percent until February 2018. According to the Maven file, SI saw a 7.4% year-on-year increase in unique user numbers (29 million in December 2019, compared to 27 million in 2018); 32% in sessions, 24.5% in sessions per user and 50% in average time spent on the page. “So the team websites made up around 19.3 percent of the total unique SI users in December 2019, and some of them may not be positive or repeatable traffic; A number of people joined in to see how the USC “Maven” overrode their coaching step and was rejected by real SI writers.

Also note that the profit from the Maven locations is also not in a vacuum. This happens after SI has lost FanSided traffic that was previously under its roof (FanSided was not included in SI sales). We don’t have exact numbers for what SI has received from FanSided, but SimilarWeb.com has FanSided.com with 3.91 million hits in December 2019. These are not isolated cases and are not ComScore data, so they are not apples for apples, but there was clearly some traffic there that was once under the SI roof and is no longer there.

In addition, towards the end of this submission, there is an interesting discussion about the upcoming changes: “Other strategic changes at Sports Illustrated concern the switch to real-time digital news and the upcoming expansion of digital video. In the print sector, Maven is investing heavily in top-class journalists in order to produce more meaningful and researchable long stories. Maven cleared the way for these changes, eliminated SI’s “Print News” division and stopped the long-term video strategy, which had suffered significant financial losses. It will be interesting to see what they mean by “significant investments in top-tier journalists”, and it is also noteworthy that the long-term video approach has stalled. We’ll also see what this will mean for SI TV, as long-form videos have long been seen as an important way to drive subscribers and maintain focus on SI storytelling. You have produced some important content under this banner.

In any case, it is noteworthy that a Maven submitted numbers for what he expects from SI in 2020 and that he has exceeded his 2019 sales targets and EBITDA (profit) from $ 20 million to $ 160 million -Dollar predicts It’s also interesting to see how much they want to save by cutting SI, including the dramatic changes to the print magazine. We’ll see how it affects them.

