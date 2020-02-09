advertisement

A fourth Leicestershire nursing home owned by the same company has been criticized for understaffing.

Tillson House, in Coalville, received a “needs improvement” rating following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

House workers told the inspectors that the caregivers were doing their best but were “under great pressure” because they had “not had enough time” due to staff shortages.

They said that they did not always have time to “talk and listen to people”.

The house, at Bradgate Drive, Coalville, is managed by Leicestershire County Care. It is the fourth company-owned unit where understaffing has been highlighted as an issue in recent weeks.

The inspectors said in their report: “The service did not always have enough staff to meet the assessed needs of people.

“Managers used a dependency tool to determine safe staffing levels. However, the workforce did not always reach the minimum number required per shift.

“The staff told us that the service was understaffed, which meant that the staff could not always respond to people’s needs in a personalized manner.”

Nursing home stock image

The report said that social workers told inspectors that they often could not prepare people in time for breakfast.

The CQC stated that although they saw no evidence that people were injured due to staff shortages, the people were at risk of harm.

Management told inspectors that it is looking to hire more staff and find ways to keep current workers.

What CQC inspectors found

Relatives and residents congratulated the staff, said the inspectors.

Another home in Leicestershire County Care Ltd, Huntingdon Court in Loughborough, was deemed “insufficient” in January.

And bodily matter encrusted in the bedding and “smelly”, stained and dirty rooms were found by inspectors who visited another house, The Limes, in Hinckley, which also belongs to the company.

In November, Woodmarket House in Lutterworth received a “needs improvement” rating after the inspectors’ visit. They said that no measures had been taken to reduce the number of falls not found at home.

The four reports indicated that there were not enough staff in the homes to keep people safe.

LeicestershireLive requested a comment from Leicestershire County Care Ltd but has still not received a response.

