advertisement

JERUSALEM – A car overturned and injured 12 Israeli soldiers and two others in Jerusalem early Thursday, Israeli military and medical officials said, in an incident police described as a suspected Palestinian attack.

Police said the driver fled the scene on David Remez Road, which is near the Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem. A theater and several late-night restaurants and bars are also located across the street.

A military spokeswoman said the soldiers were visiting the city ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

advertisement

Magen Ambulance Service David Adom said one victim was admitted to hospital with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries. Both are 20, she said.

“The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack,” a police spokesman said.

The prolonged Palestinian unrest has been fueled by anger over US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace with Israel unveiled last week in Washington. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Tom Hogue)

advertisement