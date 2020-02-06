advertisement

JERUSALEM – A car overturned and injured 12 Israeli soldiers and two others in Jerusalem early Thursday before fleeing, Israeli military and medical officials said, in an incident police described as a suspected Palestinian attack.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Car repair in Jerusalem took place on David Remez Street, which is near the Arab neighborhoods of eastern parts of the city that Palestinians want for a state. A theater and late-night restaurants and bars are also located across the street.

A military spokeswoman said the soldiers were traveling to the city, where they had come to take an oath after basic training.

Magen Ambulance Service David Adom said one victim was admitted to hospital with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries. Both are 20, she said.

“The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack,” a police spokesman said. The driver was still at large.

In the West Bank town of Jenin, a 19-year-old man was shot dead while throwing stones at them, Palestinians said.

An Israeli military spokesman said the troops came to Jenin to destroy the home of a Palestinian who was involved in the 2018 assassination of a Jewish colonist. The troops opened fire on Palestinians who fired and dropped bombs on them in Jenin, the spokesman said.

The prolonged Palestinian unrest has been fueled by anger over US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace with Israel unveiled last week in Washington. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)

