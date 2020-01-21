advertisement

Charlotte, N.C. – Evan Fournier was struggling with an illness and felt incredibly sluggish before the Orlando game in Charlotte.

So the veteran guard did something he doesn’t normally do when he was preparing to speak.

advertisement

He said it gave him a spark immediately.

“It got me going,” Fournier said with a big smile as he held the bottle in his hand. “I just did it because I was sick. I’m trying my best to give myself some energy because otherwise I would just get tired.”

It seemed to work for Fournier, who scored 26 points in Magic’s 106-83 win over the sliding hornets on Monday.

“He was great,” said magic trainer Steve Clifford. “He’s hurt, he’s sick and he’s going through it. I mean, he wasn’t good tonight, he was great.”

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, completing a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half.

The magic shot 14 for 28 from a 3 point range. Fournier made six 3s and Ross finished five.

Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who suffered seven consecutive losses.

Orlando took control with a 14-1 run to start the second quarter. Charlotte pulled in seven minutes at the end of the third round, but Magic got a strong result.

Orlando inflated the game with a 27-8 run to begin the final period. Fournier made a pair of 3s, Vucevic scored five quick points and Ross threw a thundering slam. Fournier and Vucevic each scored 12 in the fourth.

“The second half was one of the best we have played this season,” said Clifford.

Charlotte has scored the most goals this season from Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier, but both guards fought the magic. Graham shot 5 out of 17 and had 15 points, while Rozier held four points after missing each of his six field goal attempts.

Charlotte was kept from shooting 38.2% percent of the field and flipped the ball over 18 times, giving 14 points to the magic.

“They had no problems,” said Hornets coach James Borrego. “These are not things we haven’t seen yet or surprises with any pieces. Strictly speaking, this is a terrible execution, lack of awareness, and lack of professionalism from the second quarter.”

TIP INS

Magic: Clifford cost his team when he started a defensive foul in the third quarter. The officials did not change the foul call and found that the Magic had also attacked the foul, which gave Charlotte three-point play.

Hornets: Both teams wore gray jerseys labeled “We Can’t Go Alone” during the warm-up phase in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. … Graham has scored 164 3-point wins in 45 games this season, leading the Eastern Conference ,

ROAD TRIP OVER

The Magic has been on the road for almost two weeks. Clifford was impressed by the concentration of his team – and he’s looking forward to going back home.

“It was one of our best wins because of our approach,” said Clifford. “After a bad performance, we could have apologized for flying across the country at five o’clock (start). But I thought our attitude was great and it fixed everything.”

Vucevic added: “Our defense was great. Our energy was great. Our attitude was great. We just wanted it and were able to get a great win against a tough team. “

STRONG FINISHER

The Magic improved to 18: 1 this season when it reached the fourth quarter.

“We need to keep going, find a way, stick to it, and play solid defense,” said Ross.

LOOKING FOR THE RIGHT ROTATION

Borrego was 17 points behind and needed a spark. He turned from the bank to Cody Martin and Bismack Biyombo. Charlotte reduced the lead to seven, but was unable to maintain momentum in the fourth quarter.

Biyombo has moved from the start center to the third string behind Cody Zeller and Willy Hernangomez, while Borrego continues to turn things upside down to leave the losing streak behind.

NEXT

Magic: Compete against Thunder on Wednesday night in the team’s first home game since January 8

Hornets: Frenchman Nic Batum and the rest of the hornets will travel to Paris for the game against the money on Friday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement