Bryce Gowdy, a four-star expert from Georgia Tech, died Monday morning.

DEERFIELD BEACH – A four-star Deerfield Beach High School football recruit died early Monday after a freight train hit him in Deerfield Beach, the Sherrif office in Broward County said.

Bryce Gowdy, 17, was a senior at Deerfield Beach, and the 24/7 sports website rated him as a four-star prospect. He announced that, according to his Twitter account, he volunteered for Georgia Tech on July 30th.

Gowdy graduated from Deerfield Beach one semester early and should start class in Atlanta on Monday, Georgia Tech said in a prepared statement.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news that Bryce has passed away,” said Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins. “Bryce and his family will always be part of the Georgia Tech soccer family.”

At around 4:00 am, BSO answered a call about a freight train that hit a pedestrian “in the area of ​​Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street in Deerfield Beach”. The routes run parallel to the Dixie Highway.

Medic brought Gowdy to Broward Health North, where he died. BSO detectives for murder and crime scene investigated the circumstances of his death on Monday.

Teammates and opponents have been tweeting about Gowdy’s death since the news spread on Monday afternoon. Former teammate and FAU cornerback James Pierre remembered Gowdy on Twitter.

Chase my dreams forever @SkayeBryce love you little brother

Ruben Jackson, recipient of Glades Central Wide, also remembered his opponent via Twitter post.

I will love you forever, Simba. “Jaccpot, we’ll turn up the GT family” … remember the words. GT fans pray for me and his family … # KingSimba7

Gowdy played for Deerfield Beach alongside former Boca Raton quarterback Michael Pratt. He was also a safe and broad receiver for the Bucks, which made it into the Class 8A semi-finals but lost to the Miami Columbus Explorers 28-21.

