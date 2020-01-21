advertisement

BAGDAD – Six Iraqis, including two police officers, were killed and wounded in clashes with security forces in Baghdad and other cities on January 20 when anti-government unrest resumed after a break of several weeks, according to medical and security sources.

Three protesters died in a hospital in Baghdad after the police fired a live round at Tayaran Square. Two demonstrators were shot by live bullets while a third was hit by a tear gas canister.

A fourth protester was shot dead by the police in the Shiite holy city of Kerbala.

Demonstrators threw gasoline bombs and stones at the police who reacted with tear gas and stunned grenades, Reuters witnesses said.

“You [security forces] should stop shooting and aiming. Who are they and who are we? Both sides are Iraqis. Why are you killing your brothers Said a protester in Baghdad who refused to give her name.

According to police sources, three Katyusha rockets fell into the capital’s heavily fortified green zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. The missiles were fired from the Zafaraniyah district outside of Baghdad. Two missiles have landed near the US embassy.

In the Iraqi oil city of Basra, two police officers were hit and killed in a protest by a civil vehicle, security forces said. The driver tried to avoid the scene of clashes between demonstrators and security forces when driving against the two officers.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tires and blocked main streets in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala and Amara. They say that Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has failed to keep his promise, including the appointment of a new government that is acceptable to the Iraqis.

The Baghdad police said that their armed forces had reopened any streets blocked by “violent gatherings”. Fourteen officers were injured near Tahrir Square, including some with head injuries and broken bones.

According to a Reuters witness, traffic on a highway between Baghdad and the southern cities was interrupted. Production in the southern oil fields is not affected by the unrest, said oil officers.

Mass protests have hit Iraq since October 1, 2019. Most young demonstrators are calling for a revision of a political system that they consider deeply corrupt and that most Iraqis are in poverty. More than 450 people were killed.

The number of demonstrators had declined, but protests resumed last week when the demonstrators tackled the risk of a conflict between the United States and Iran following an air raid on Tehran’s Colonel-General in Iraq.

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded by launching a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases with U.S. troops, has highlighted the influence of some foreign powers in Iraq, particularly Iran and the United States.

By Iraqi employees

