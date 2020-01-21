advertisement

A fourth person died in an outbreak of a new corona virus in China that infected more than 200 people.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed that the deadly virus that has infected people in at least four countries can be spread through human-to-human contact.

The virus was called the Wuhan virus after it originated in the fish market in Wuhan City, central Hubei Province.

So far, at least four people have died, and cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, while Australia has confirmed that a man returning to the country from China shows symptoms of the virus.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the man recently returned from Wuhan City. He is now recovering in his apartment while health officials are waiting for the results of the tests to determine if he has been infected with the new virus.

The respiratory disease, which causes a form of pneumonia, has evoked memories of the coronavirus with severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002 and 2003 and killed almost 800 people.

President Xi Jinping ordered “determined efforts to curb the spread” of the virus on Monday as the number of cases reported in the country rose to over 200.

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” he said.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.

“You should make sure that the masses have a quiet, peaceful, and joyful spring festival.”

However, a British study found that the number of contract cases was greatly underestimated by Chinese health authorities.

The Imperial College London study estimates that an estimated 1,723 people were infected on January 12.

While the number in the study is only an estimate, it is based on a number of factors, including the number of cases that have spread to other countries combined with the number of people using Wuhan International Airport and the Time the virus took to incubate.

