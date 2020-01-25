advertisement

A severe earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Friday, killing four people and damaging buildings near the tremor epicenter, which was felt in neighboring countries.

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck the Elazig province, about 550 km east of the capital, Ankara, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said four people were killed in a so-called tremor – two in Elazig and two others in the neighboring province of Malatya.

The state broadcaster TRT showed pictures of police and rescue workers who searched a partially collapsed building in Elazig. Windows were smashed and balconies fell to the floor.

Turkish aid organizations said they had sent teams to the affected areas, and Soylu described the earthquake as a level 3 incident according to the country’s emergency plan. This means that support is needed at national level, but is only one step away from the need for international aid.

The quake occurred in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area, and it could take some time for the authorities to determine the full extent of the damage.

State media in neighboring Syria and Iran reported that the earthquake was felt in these countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.

Turkey has a history of strong earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km southeast of Istanbul. Approximately 500,000 people have been made homeless.

In 2011, at least 523 people were killed by an earthquake in the eastern city of Van and in the city of Ercis, 100 km to the north. – Reuters

