Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body in a Derbyshire housing estate.

Andrew Jackson, 55, was found dead at around 10 a.m. on Sunday January 26, off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook.

Police said he had “suffered injuries that suggest he had been attacked”.

Derbyshire police said a 51-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested on Thursday January 30.

And two other people, a 39-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were arrested last night and this morning, police said.

A spokesperson said: “All those arrested are still in police custody.

“Anyone with information likely to help us is requested to contact us by mentioning the reference number 20 * 049022.”

Mr. Jackson’s body was found on January 26

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Earlier this week, Jackson’s family paid tribute to the “smart guy” who “made people laugh”.

They said, “Andy was just one of those boys who liked to tinker with electrical devices and motors. He was a very smart guy and could do something from scratch.

“In the Netherfield area where we grew up, he had a lot of friends and if anyone wanted something to fix, our Andy could do it. Sometimes some of the projects Andy was asked to build for people surprised them. “

They said that they had unfortunately lost contact with him and, unfortunately, “they never had the opportunity to speak together again”.

You can call Derbyshire police for any information at 101.

