advertisement

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee arrested four men in Derry on Tuesday morning.

The 20, 27, 29, and 52-year-old men were arrested under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA took responsibility for the murder of Lyra, who was shot dead in the city’s Creggan region on April 18, 2019

All four men were brought to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

The police also made another appeal to the public to provide information about the death.

advertisement

“I’ve always believed that some people in the community knew what happened and who was involved,” said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, senior investigating officer.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak to us. I have previously given my personal anonymity pledge for the purpose of this investigation, and I am renewing this pledge today as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder.

“I want the community in Creggan to think about how this terrible attack has affected them personally and the community as a whole. After the murder of Lyra, we have seen great reluctance and I am still determined to work with the community and the community to work together with local police to implement this reluctance to bring tangible evidence to justice for those who murdered Lyra.

“I also know that a lot of people recorded cellphone video clips that evening, and although we had a great response to my initial appeal for these videos, I think there could be others. I would ask anyone with cell phone footage to upload it to our public major event portal. “

advertisement