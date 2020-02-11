advertisement

Four men were arrested for the death of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old writer was shot dead by a New IRA gunman in April last year while watching a riot in the Creggan in Derry behind PSNI lines.

In the weeks that followed, the New IRA’s republican dissident group said its members had carried out the killing.

The Northern Irish Police Service (PSNI) arrested the four men in Derry on Tuesday morning. The men were 20, 27, 29 and 52 years old.

Officials arrested the four under the Terrorism Act and the men were taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

PSNI detective superintendent Jason Murphy renewed a public appeal for all information related to the murder of the young journalist.

“I always believed that some people in the church knew what happened and who was involved. I understand that people might be afraid to speak to us. I have previously given my personal assurance of anonymity for the purpose of this investigation, and I am renewing that assurance today as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder, ”he said.

“We have experienced a massive upheaval after the Lyra murder, and I am still determined to work with the community and local police to turn this uproar into concrete evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice,” he said.

Det Supt Murphy appealed to the PSNI to provide the PSNI with cell phone recordings that had been taken on the night of the murder and had not previously been shared with the police.

The last four arrests were made shortly after Ms. McKee’s family complained to the Northern Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, about how the PSNI had conducted a police search in Derry prior to her murder.

There were serious riots during the search and questions were raised at the time as to whether the police were wise to conduct a nighttime search operation in Creggan. The police searched for weapons and possible explosives in the city from Republican dissidents before Easter.

Last week, the PSNI said the search was operationally necessary to target Republican dissidents, in this case the New IRA that killed Ms. McKee.

