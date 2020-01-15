advertisement

The arrests were made in connection with an incident on January 4.

Gardaí arrested five people earlier this month (Saturday, January 4th) for an incident with violent interference in Limerick.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. that day, a violent incident occurred in Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, involving a number of people armed with Gardaí’s so-called “attack weapons”.

Gardaí launched an extensive investigation that led to several searches on Tuesday morning (January 14) in the south of Limerick City.

This led to the arrest of four men between the ages of 19 and 45 and the arrest of a young person.

Gardaí also said they are investigating possible links between this incident and reports of a firearm being dropped on Lenihan Avenue later that night.

However, the arrests were only made in connection with the incident of a violent disturbance.

The men are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street stations in accordance with Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.

This operation is carried out by detectives from Roxboro Road with the support of the uniform Gardaí, the Divisional Search Team, the Roads Policing Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

Defense Force Specialist Engineers from Collins Barracks, Cork and 12th Infantry Battalion, Limerick, are helping to locate an open area in the Galvone region of Limerick.

